Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.97.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.49 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

