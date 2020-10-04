Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.20 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $17.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

