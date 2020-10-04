Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $467.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $467.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.66 million to $481.00 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.35 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $223.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Venator Materials by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Venator Materials by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

