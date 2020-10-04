$604.39 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $604.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $601.40 million and the highest is $610.16 million. Match Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. TheStreet cut Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $111.94 on Friday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,541 shares of company stock valued at $67,821,773. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,380,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after buying an additional 3,808,603 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,048,000 after buying an additional 2,493,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,392,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

