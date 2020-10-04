Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Up 8%

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA)’s stock price shot up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.38. 980,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,896,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 60.85%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polar Power stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Polar Power as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

