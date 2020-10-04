RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) Trading 8% Higher

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s stock price traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.50. 4,337,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,580% from the average session volume of 117,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 117,668 shares of RMG Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,271,991.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,739 shares of company stock worth $1,613,002.

RMG Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:RMG)

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Polar Power Shares Up 8%
Polar Power Shares Up 8%
RMG Acquisition Trading 8% Higher
RMG Acquisition Trading 8% Higher
Yanzhou Coal Mining Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Yanzhou Coal Mining Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
WEST JAPAN RWY/S Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine
WEST JAPAN RWY/S Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine
VALEO/S Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
VALEO/S Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report