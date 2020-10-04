RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) Trading 8% Higher

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s stock price traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.50. 4,337,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,580% from the average session volume of 117,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 117,668 shares of RMG Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,271,991.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,739 shares of company stock worth $1,613,002.

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

