WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.