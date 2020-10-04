WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WJRYY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.31.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

