WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WJRYY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.31.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

