VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. VALEO/S has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

