VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VIVHY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

VIVHY opened at $28.14 on Friday. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

