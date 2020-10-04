Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRSWF. CIBC boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Inter Pipeline to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

TRSWF opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.