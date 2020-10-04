Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKLKY opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Sumitomo has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

About Sumitomo

