Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.47. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

