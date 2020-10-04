SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get SAGE GRP PLC/GDR alerts:

SGPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.00. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.