SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

