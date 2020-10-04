Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 15,750,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after buying an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after buying an additional 2,228,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after buying an additional 2,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

