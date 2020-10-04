Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Short Interest Update

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 888,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CETV. BidaskClub raised shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Central European Media Enterprises alerts:

CETV opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Central European Media Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 226.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 113.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 179.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.