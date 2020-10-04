Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $45.32. 481,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 594,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.
About Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.