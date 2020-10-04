Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $45.32. 481,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 594,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get Brink's alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

About Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.