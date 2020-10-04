Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 966.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.