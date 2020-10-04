Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Trading 6.8% Higher

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.58. 105,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 63,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 114.87% and a negative return on equity of 58.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

