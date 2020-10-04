Short Interest in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Drops By 9.4%

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 32.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,527,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 649,590 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,093,000 after purchasing an additional 661,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 139.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,780 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.72. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

