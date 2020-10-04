Short Interest in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Drops By 9.4%

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 32.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,527,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 649,590 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,093,000 after purchasing an additional 661,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 139.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,780 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simply Good Foods stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.72. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.
Several analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.
