Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 12,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,175,000 after buying an additional 717,100 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

