Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 81.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,867,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,342,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 52.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 362,823 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 6.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,959,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEX opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kirby has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

