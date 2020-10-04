John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NYSE HEQ opened at $10.64 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

