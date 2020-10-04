22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,384,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,401,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Separately, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.
22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.
22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
