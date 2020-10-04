22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,384,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,401,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

