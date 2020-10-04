Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 2,585,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,715,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

ACOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 561,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 153.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 326,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 282,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 205,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

