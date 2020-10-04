Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading 7.6% Higher

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $13.96. 6,438,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 7,555,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $392.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56 and a beta of -3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
