Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading 7.6% Higher

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $13.96. 6,438,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 7,555,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $392.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56 and a beta of -3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

