Short Interest in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Declines By 9.3%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 823,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $1,004,114.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,114.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 853,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 54.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 675,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 238,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

