Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 962.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $875.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

