Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Trading Up 7.8%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 1,179,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,787,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 278.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.