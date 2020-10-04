Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 847,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Plexus stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. Plexus has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $353,637.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $150,939.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,270.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,849 shares of company stock worth $8,147,232. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 280,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after buying an additional 83,705 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.