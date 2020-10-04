Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the first quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 45.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 286.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 50,809.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 10,531.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELP opened at $10.90 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $869.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

