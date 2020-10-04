Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Up 7.5%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.27. 187,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 272,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($6.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.06) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

