Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Short Interest Down 9.3% in September

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of VVV opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,136 shares in the company, valued at $673,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $614,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,443,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after buying an additional 79,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 94.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.