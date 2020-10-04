Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Short Interest Down 9.3% in September

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VVV opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,136 shares in the company, valued at $673,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $614,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,443,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after buying an additional 79,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 94.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

