Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.06. 1,463,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 765,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZAGG. TheStreet cut shares of Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26. Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZAGG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zagg by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zagg by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zagg by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zagg during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zagg during the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

