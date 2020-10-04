Short Interest in Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) Declines By 9.3%

Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Bat Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLG opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.49. Bat Group has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Bat Group had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 126.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

About Bat Group

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

