Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) traded up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.62. 332,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 900,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Inflarx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Inflarx NV will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth about $9,609,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth about $4,078,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

