Short Interest in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Declines By 9.2%

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 43.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 27.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

