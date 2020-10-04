Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ALG opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $445,219.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,287.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after acquiring an additional 77,537 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 341,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 74,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 164,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 137,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

