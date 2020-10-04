Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Shares Up 7.2%

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $28.75. 1,078,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 906,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

About Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

