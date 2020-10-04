Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Shares Up 7.2%

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $28.75. 1,078,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 906,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

