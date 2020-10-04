Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Update

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 35,530,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

FTCH opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $364.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

