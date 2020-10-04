Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Trading Up 6.8%

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 558,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 801,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $611.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tutor Perini by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Tutor Perini by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.