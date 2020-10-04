ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) traded up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.92. 110,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 245,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($10.34). The business had revenue of $411.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 281.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 45.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 26.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

