Short Interest in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Decreases By 9.4%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BancFirst by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BancFirst by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

