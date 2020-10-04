Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Declines By 9.4%

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Shares of NYSE:JE opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 1.40. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $503.55 million during the quarter.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.