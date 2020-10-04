Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 362,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 481,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.29 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $11,577,000. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 441,293 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $8,252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,270,000 after acquiring an additional 380,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 233,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

