Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading 33.3% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) traded up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.10. 990,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 263,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.02.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

