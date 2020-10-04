Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $25.71. Smart Global shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 10,022 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Smart Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.32 million, a P/E ratio of -191.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Smart Global’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Smart Global by 421.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Smart Global by 68.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Global in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Smart Global by 5,560.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

