Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $25.71. Smart Global shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 10,022 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Smart Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.32 million, a P/E ratio of -191.45 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Smart Global by 421.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Smart Global by 68.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Global in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Smart Global by 5,560.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.
About Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.
