Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.06. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 2,935 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$1.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

