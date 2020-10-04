Brokers Set Expectations for Bouygues SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bouygues in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOUYF. Barclays lowered Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

BOUYF stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

